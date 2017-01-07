Bridgeport Cat Rescue adoption event finds homes for cats

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport Cat Rescue held an adoption event for eight cats at Choice Pet Supply Saturday.

News 12 is told that each cat was rescued from the streets in the Bridgeport area.

Nancy Esposito of the rescue team says that many of the cats they save have been abandoned and are unable to survive in the wild. In order to keep them out of pounds and shelters, the team neuters the cats and tries to find homes for them.