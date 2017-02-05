Bridgeport church celebrates Black History Month

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport church is celebrating Black History Month by holding a series of lectures.

Many gathered at the East End Baptist Tabernacle Sunday to listen to Pastor Charlie Stallworth discuss Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The pastor discussed how Dr. King helped to steer the country toward a more progressive social agenda, all without ever getting the chance to celebrate his 40th birthday.