Bridgeport churches mark Good Friday

Dozens of people took part in a walk culminating at the Golden Hill United Methodist Church.

Dozens of people took part in a walk culminating at the Golden Hill United Methodist Church. (4/14/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport took its traditional Good Friday services out of its sanctuaries and onto the city's streets for the first time this year as one community.

Dozens of people took part in a walk culminating at the Golden Hill United Methodist Church.

At seven locations, they read scripture, sang and prayed. Outside City Hall, they prayed for the Board of Education to improve teaching for all children.

Rev. Cass Shaw, president of the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, says they hoped for change at each location, including the city's police department.

Shaw says that people of all faiths are invited to attend their Easter service this Sunday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk 1 VIDEO: Coyote spotted Wednesday morning in Norwalk
VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery 2 VIDEO: Briarcliff Manor bank robbery
Commuters catching the train in Brooklyn were buddle 3 Commuters in Brooklyn cope with approaching freeze
News 12 was over the scene as warshipers 4 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over Way of the Cross on Brooklyn Bridge
News 12 Brooklyn went around the borough to 5 Word on the Street: Lent

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A special Stations of the Cross event at Bridgeport faithful march in Stations of the Cross event

A special Stations of the Cross event at St. Patrick's Church was held in Bridgeport

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE