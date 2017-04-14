Bridgeport churches mark Good Friday

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport took its traditional Good Friday services out of its sanctuaries and onto the city's streets for the first time this year as one community.

Dozens of people took part in a walk culminating at the Golden Hill United Methodist Church.

At seven locations, they read scripture, sang and prayed. Outside City Hall, they prayed for the Board of Education to improve teaching for all children.

Rev. Cass Shaw, president of the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport, says they hoped for change at each location, including the city's police department.

Shaw says that people of all faiths are invited to attend their Easter service this Sunday.