Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman

BRIDGEPORT - Members of the Bridgeport City Council spoke out Sunday in support of a severely disabled woman.

They say because of her immigration status she can't get the medical treatment she needs to survive.

Hanna Peart, 35, is living with Lupus and her mother says she is a prisoner in her own home.

The disease is so debilitating that Peart cannot get up the stairs to her room where she lives with her 4-year old daughter. The disease has also caused Peart to be unable to continue her college education and she can no longer work.

Peart, who is originally from Jamaica, is undocumented, so she cannot get state medical insurance and cannot afford to pay for health care.

The family says the attorney they were paying to get Hanna’s green card was arrested for fraud and then was deported.

Peart’s mother says if her daughter is deported back to Jamaica, she will almost certainly die due to the country's inferior medical care.

Bridgeport City Councilman Jack Banta says Peart has "contributed to this country, she's went to school in this country, and has played by the rules."

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he is working to see how Peart can get the help she needs.