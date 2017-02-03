Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run

A longtime Bridgeport corrections officer was sent to prison herself today for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a corrections officer, but now she will spend the next 16 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run.

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a corrections officer, but now she will spend the next 16 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run. (2:31 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - A longtime Bridgeport corrections officer was sent to prison herself today for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a corrections officer, but now she will spend the next 16 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run.

Daniels did not testify in her own defense today. She also did not look up at the judge or at the victim's family at all during sentencing. 

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened back in December 2014. The victim was Evelyn Agyei, a home health care worker whose son was also seriously hurt in that crash.

Daniels's attorney argues that she was suffering from a mental episode at that time.

He says he does plan to appeal, and the judge says that if Daniels can make a $750,000 appellate bond, she will be released from jail pending that appeal. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 1 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School
Bridgeport police say a high school student used 2 Police: Bridgeport student stabbed classmate with scissors
Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a 3 Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run
A Syrian refugee living in Milford was reunited 4 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK
Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball 5 Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a Former corrections officer found guilty in deadly 2014 car wreck

A former corrections officer faces 45 years in prison after being found guilty of causing

Police say Patricia Daniels caused the crash that Woman arrested in deadly Bridgeport hit-and-run

Police say Patricia Daniels caused the crash that killed 51-year-old Evelyn Agyei, of Stratford, and

Police say a Stratford woman was killed and Police locate vehicle in fatal crash

Bridgeport police say they have made a major breakthrough in the case of a hit-and-run

Police say a Stratford woman was killed and Police identify vehicle involved in deadly crash

Evelyn Agyei was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month on Boston Avenue.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE