Bridgeport corrections officer sentenced after fatal hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT - A longtime Bridgeport corrections officer was sent to prison herself today for a deadly hit-and-run crash.

Patricia Daniels spent almost two decades as a corrections officer, but now she will spend the next 16 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run.

Daniels did not testify in her own defense today. She also did not look up at the judge or at the victim's family at all during sentencing.

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened back in December 2014. The victim was Evelyn Agyei, a home health care worker whose son was also seriously hurt in that crash.

Daniels's attorney argues that she was suffering from a mental episode at that time.

He says he does plan to appeal, and the judge says that if Daniels can make a $750,000 appellate bond, she will be released from jail pending that appeal.