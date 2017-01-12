Bridgeport dog snatchers caught on video

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they are searching for two men captured on surveillance video stealing a dog from a home in the city's North End.

The theft occurred on the 100 block of Hillhouse Avenue on New Year's Day.

Since then, 7-year-old Poliana, to whom the puppy belongs, and her family have been putting up fliers all around the city.

The dog, a 4-month-old Shih Tzu named Maya, can be seen in surveillance video just moments before being taken. A short time later, two men show up in the footage, and one of them can be seen ringing the doorbell at the home of Poliana's family.

Police say when no one answers the door, the men take Maya and leave in a dark-colored sedan.

Family friend Monica Capozziello went to the homes of neighbors with security cameras and says she tracked down the surveillance video herself. She says Poliana has been hysterical since Maya was taken.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says investigators will be enhancing the video to trace the license plate number of the dark sedan.

Even though police are investigating, the family says they do not wish to press charges -- they just want Maya home safe.