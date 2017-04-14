Bridgeport faithful march in Stations of the Cross event

BRIDGEPORT - A special Stations of the Cross event at St. Patrick's Church was held in Bridgeport to celebrate Good Friday.

Members of the clergy called it a "live" Stations of the Cross demonstration because instead of praying at each station inside the church, hundreds of people held up crosses and pray in the streets.

Parishioners were led by several people holding up a large wooden cross. Fourteen others held smaller crosses, each representing the 14 Stations of the Cross.

They started at St. Augustine's and made their way to St. Patrick's, stopping and praying along the way for each station. The people were escorted by police, and roads in the area were blocked off.

According to members of the clergy, the public expression of faith is a way to remember the suffering and death of Jesus.

"It's a very moving, emotional and a deeply spiritual opportunity for us to live the passion of Jesus," says Deacon Bill Koniers, of St. Augustine's Cathedral Church.

