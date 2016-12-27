Bridgeport family mourns after deadly shooting

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport family is in mourning following a deadly shooting that marks the city's 10th homicide of the year.

The family of Miguel Rivera, 27, says he was the man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport's North End early Christmas morning.

Loved ones say they are devastated and want to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to call Bridgeport police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.