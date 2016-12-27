Bridgeport family mourns after deadly shooting

A Bridgeport family is in mourning following a deadly shooting that marks the city's 10th homicide of the year. The family of Miguel Rivera, 27,

The family of Miguel Rivera, 27, says he was the man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport's North End early Christmas morning.

The family of Miguel Rivera, 27, says he was the man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport's North End early Christmas morning. (12/27/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport family is in mourning following a deadly shooting that marks the city's 10th homicide of the year.

The family of Miguel Rivera, 27, says he was the man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport's North End early Christmas morning.

Loved ones say they are devastated and want to find the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting, is asked to call Bridgeport police.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Christmas Eve Killing

GoFundMe

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

There was a bullet hole visible in the 1 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting
VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 2 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court
Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A Bridgeport family is mourning a 27-year-old father Family seeking justice after father is shot and killed

A Bridgeport family is mourning a 27-year-old father killed on Christmas Eve.

A deadly shooting in Bridgeport's North End left Man shot, killed in Bridgeport's North End

A deadly shooting in Bridgeport's North End left a family grieving this holiday season.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE