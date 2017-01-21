Bridgeport firefighters battle tractor-trailer fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport firefighters spent Saturday afternoon battling a tractor-trailer fire.

Officials tell News 12 the fire started while a worker was conducting routine maintenance on the engine near the intersection of Howard and Wordin avenues.

Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in several minutes.They say it was important to put out the fire quickly because the fiber glass roofs of the tractor-trailers produce a lot of smoke when burned.

News 12 is told no one was injured in the fire.