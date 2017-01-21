News Bridgeport firefighters battle tractor-trailer fire Bridgeport firefighters spent Saturday afternoon battling a tractor-trailer fire. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials tell News 12 the fire started while a worker was conducting routine maintenance on the engine near the intersection of Howard and Wordin avenues. (5:18 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 21, 2017 4:27 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport firefighters spent Saturday afternoon battling a tractor-trailer fire. Officials tell News 12 the fire started while a worker was conducting routine maintenance on the engine near the intersection of Howard and Wordin avenues. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in several minutes.They say it was important to put out the fire quickly because the fiber glass roofs of the tractor-trailers produce a lot of smoke when burned. News 12 is told no one was injured in the fire. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:47 1 Bridgeport nursing director retiring after 35 years 0:43 2 Women march in solidarity in Stamford 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 1:53 4 Police: Man critical after Stamford store shooting 2:26 5 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash advertisement | advertise on News 12