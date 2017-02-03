News Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016 Bridgeport firefighters posted some statistics on their Facebook page stating they had a very busy year in 2016. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. They say they were called to 17,932 incidents. (8:43 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 3, 2017 8:37 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport firefighters posted some statistics on their Facebook page stating they had a very busy year in 2016. They say they were called to 17,932 incidents. That is up 6 percent from the year before. The responses don't include other firehouse duties such as installing smoke alarms, training and shoveling out hydrants. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:13 1 Weather Kids: Tokeneke School 0:24 2 Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016 2:09 3 Syrian refugee living in Milford reunited with family at JFK 1:02 4 Team of the Week: Norwalk girls basketball 1:18 5 Fire tears through family home in Wilton advertisement | advertise on News 12