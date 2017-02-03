Bridgeport firefighters share statistics from 2016

Bridgeport firefighters posted some statistics on their Facebook page stating they had a very busy year in 2016.

They say they were called to 17,932 incidents.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport firefighters posted some statistics on their Facebook page stating they had a very busy year in 2016.

That is up 6 percent from the year before.

The responses don't include other firehouse duties such as installing smoke alarms, training and shoveling out hydrants.

