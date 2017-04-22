Bridgeport kicks off anti-litter campaign

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - State and local leaders kicked off a city-wide anti-littering campaign in Bridgeport Saturday.

More than 100 people came together at Cesar Batalla School for "Park City Pickin' It Up Day."

As part of the campaign, Mayor Joe Ganim says the city will place a hundred new garbage cans at locations like parks, bus stops and pedestrian zones.

Organizers say the clean-up effort is crucial to the city's well-being. They say if a community doesn't look good, it doesn't feel good.

