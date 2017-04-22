News Bridgeport kicks off anti-litter campaign You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. State and local leaders kicked off a city-wide anti-littering campaign in Bridgeport Saturday. (7:58 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 22, 2017 7:52 PM BRIDGEPORT - State and local leaders kicked off a city-wide anti-littering campaign in Bridgeport Saturday. More than 100 people came together at Cesar Batalla School for "Park City Pickin' It Up Day." As part of the campaign, Mayor Joe Ganim says the city will place a hundred new garbage cans at locations like parks, bus stops and pedestrian zones. Organizers say the clean-up effort is crucial to the city's well-being. They say if a community doesn't look good, it doesn't feel good. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 1:23 2 Police: Man fatally shot outside Bridgeport restaurant 1:56 3 Police: Man arrested after trying to lure juvenile 0:28 4 Police: Couple steals $30K in supplies from Home Depot 2:45 5 Suspect in police chase appears in court advertisement | advertise on News 12