Bridgeport leaders propose $550 million gas plant

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - People in Bridgeport got a chance to learn about a new $550 million gas plant coming to the city's south end.

Local leaders led a forum at the University of Bridgeport Monday morning to discuss the timeline of the project.

Officials say construction will start this year and by 2019, the plant will produce enough power for half-a-million residents.

Officials say a gas plant will also have less of an environmental impact than the coal plant currently in Bridgeport.