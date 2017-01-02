Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week

A Bridgeport man is asking for the public's help to find his wife who has been missing for more than a week.

Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was dropped off in front of Dunkin' Donuts, located at 2427 Main St., by her employer on Dec. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was dropped off in front of Dunkin' Donuts, located at 2427 Main St., by her employer on Dec. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since then.

Updated

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man is asking for the public's help to find his wife who has been missing for more than a week.

Uvaldo Tello says his wife, Guadalupe Tlahuetl, was dropped off in front of Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2427 Main St., by her employer on Dec. 23 and has not been seen or heard from since then.

He says he doesn't know why Tlahuetl, who works as a housekeeper, was dropped off there.
Tello filed a missing person’s report, has put up fliers and contacted Councilman Jose Casco for help as well.

Casco says the Mexican consulate has also been contacted because Tlahuetl was a native of Mexico.

 

Missing Bridgeport woman

Uvaldo Tello : 203-212-2795

