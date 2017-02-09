Bridgeport man dies in freak accident while shoveling snow

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man died in a freak accident while shoveling snow in Manhattan Thursday morning.

Police say Miguel Gonzalez, a New York City doorman, died after falling while shoveling snow and cutting his neck on a glass door.

Gonzalez was a husband, father, and a church leader. His home was packed with mourners Thursday night, including the city's mayor.

News 12 is told Gonzalez was known for taking in people who needed help and giving them a second chance.