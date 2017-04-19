Bridgeport man wanted in connection to murder arrested in FL

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man is back in town after being arrested in Florida on Connecticut murder charges.

US Marshals, working with Bridgeport police, arrested 34-year-old David Armstrong last week in Ormand Beach, Florida, in connection with an August slaying. He returned to Bridgeport today.

Police say two people were shot on Harral Avenue on August 29. One of the victims died. The other, Angel Arbello, suffered brain damage and is still in critical condition, according to his mother, Elizabeth Escalera.

The shooting appears to have been random, Escalera says.

Police are confident they can get a conviction after recovering all the weapons used in the crime, according to Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez.

Authorities say none of the key figures in the case are cooperating with investigators, but they still hope to make a second arrest soon.

