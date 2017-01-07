News Bridgeport mayor declares snow emergency Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim has declared a snow emergency in Bridgeport today. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Bridgeport mayor declares snow emergency (12:41 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 7, 2017 12:21 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim has declared a snow emergency in Bridgeport today. Updated forecasts show that the city can expect up to 8 inches of snow through the evening. As part of the snow emergency, parking is banned on all snow emergency routes throughout Bridgeport. The city is also restricted to odd side-of-the-street parking to make a clear lane for snow plows until further notice. Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency restrictions will be towed and result in a $100 fine. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:03 1 Connecticut Afternoon Weather 1-7 4:01 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:31 3 Bridgeport officials activate the city's 'cold weather protocol' 0:40 4 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport 3:09 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 6 advertisement | advertise on News 12