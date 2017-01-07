Bridgeport mayor declares snow emergency

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim has declared a snow emergency in Bridgeport today.

Updated forecasts show that the city can expect up to 8 inches of snow through the evening.

As part of the snow emergency, parking is banned on all snow emergency routes throughout Bridgeport. The city is also restricted to odd side-of-the-street parking to make a clear lane for snow plows until further notice.

Vehicles parked in violation of the emergency restrictions will be towed and result in a $100 fine.