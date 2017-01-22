Bridgeport mayor reflects on Trump inauguration

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many Democratic leaders from Connecticut to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony.

"They're historic events," he says. "As an elected official I think you have somewhat of an obligation to participate in a bipartisan way, whether as a Republican or Democrat."

Ganim says he was in Washington first and foremost to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the top goal of that group was to inform the incoming Trump administration that whatever changes are made to the Affordable Care Act and National Immigration policy, they must be done sensibly so as not to negatively impact the people Bridgeport and of other urban centers across America.

Ganim said the events of Jan. 20 definitely felt historic.

"There's nothing like going to an inauguration," he says. "The whole nation comes together."

Ganim says that he has to work with the new president to get Bridgeport where it needs to go, no matter what people think of the commander in chief.

"I think that if he's able to move forward on an agenda, with regards for infrastructure for cities, because of his background knowing Bridgeport and knowing how to build infrastructure in other places, that we could have a positive impact on job creation like we haven't seen before," he says.

Ganim says he also attended the inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.