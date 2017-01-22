Bridgeport mayor reflects on Trump inauguration

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many Democratic leaders from Connecticut to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many Democratic leaders from Connecticut to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many Democratic leaders from Connecticut to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony. (5:35 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was one of many Democratic leaders from Connecticut to attend Friday's inauguration ceremony.

"They're historic events," he says. "As an elected official I think you have somewhat of an obligation to participate in a bipartisan way, whether as a Republican or Democrat."

Ganim says he was in Washington first and foremost to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and the top goal of that group was to inform the incoming Trump administration that whatever changes are made to the Affordable Care Act and National Immigration policy, they must be done sensibly so as not to negatively impact the people Bridgeport and of other urban centers across America.

Ganim said the events of Jan. 20 definitely felt historic.

"There's nothing like going to an inauguration," he says. "The whole nation comes together."

Ganim says that he has to work with the new president to get Bridgeport where it needs to go, no matter what people think of the commander in chief.

"I think that if he's able to move forward on an agenda, with regards for infrastructure for cities, because of his background knowing Bridgeport and knowing how to build infrastructure in other places, that we could have a positive impact on job creation like we haven't seen before," he says.

Ganim says he also attended the inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School 1 Weather Kids: Mathewson Elementary School
Thousands of people are rallying together in cities 2 Women march in solidarity in Stamford
A disabled Bridgeport man is thanking News 12 3 Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
Traffic is back to normal in Bridgeport after 4 Tractor-trailer catches fire in Bridgeport
Police warn of scam targeting UI customers 5 Police warn of scam targeting UI customers

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Donald Trump is sworn in as 45th president Donald Trump takes oath of office to become 45th US president

An estimated 900,000 people were in Washington today to see Donald Trump sworn in as

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE