BRIDGEPORT - Police in Bridgeport say they arrested a murder suspect in Florida, six months after he fatally shot a resident in a city restaurant.

According to officials, Bridgeport police teamed up with investigators from the U.S. Marshall's Violent Fugitive Task Force to close a case they worked on for the past several months.

Douglas Rivas, 35, was arrested in Florida after police say they received tips from the public.

Officials say Rivas fatally shot Cristobal Hernandez, 36, inside El Paraiso Restaurant on Madison Avenue on September 29 of last year.

Police Chief AJ Perez says he's grateful justice is being served.

“People like this who commit these violent crimes, once we're able to apprehend and put them away, it’s a great service to Bridgeport and society,” says Perez. “He's going to go away for a long time.”

Police say Rivas has waived extradition and will be returned to Connecticut this weekend. He will be formally charged with murder on Monday.

