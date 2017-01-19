Bridgeport murder suspect captured by US Marshals

A suspect wanted for killing a Bridgeport man 10 days before Christmas has been captured.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT - A suspect wanted for killing a Bridgeport man 10 days before Christmas has been captured.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue.

He's accused of murdering Noel Esbri, a man born on Christmas Day and named after the holiday.

Lopez is currently being held on $750,000 bond.

 

