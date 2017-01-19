News Bridgeport murder suspect captured by US Marshals A suspect wanted for killing a Bridgeport man 10 days before Christmas has been captured. U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue. (11:20 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 19, 2017 11:48 AM BRIDGEPORT - A suspect wanted for killing a Bridgeport man 10 days before Christmas has been captured. U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue. He's accused of murdering Noel Esbri, a man born on Christmas Day and named after the holiday. Lopez is currently being held on $750,000 bond. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Man found shot to death inside Bridgeport apartmentNoel Esbri, 32, was later declared dead of a single gunshot wound to the chest. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 2:26 2 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash 2:52 3 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18 0:31 4 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect 1:24 5 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty advertisement | advertise on News 12