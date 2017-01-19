Bridgeport murder suspect captured by US Marshals

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A suspect wanted for killing a Bridgeport man 10 days before Christmas has been captured.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Richard Lopez early Thursday morning at his mother's home on Maplewood Avenue.

He's accused of murdering Noel Esbri, a man born on Christmas Day and named after the holiday.

Lopez is currently being held on $750,000 bond.