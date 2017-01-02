Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housing projects

BRIDGEPORT - A new non-profit group designed to unify the four major housing projects in Bridgeport has officially opened its doors.

Supporters of "The Bridgeport Community Rally In Peace Project" met at the Morton Government Center Sunday.

They discussed plans to unify the different housing projects, P-T Barnum, Trumbull Gardens, Marina Village and Greene Homes, by bringing together different community groups to work on building relationships.

Organizers say everyone will be safer if the communities can come together.

