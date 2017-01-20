Bridgeport nursing director retiring after 35 years

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A popular nursing director in Bridgeport is retiring after 35 years.

Karen Ivers took part in her last graduation for her licensed practical nurses program Friday at Bullard Havens Technical High School. This year's class saw 21 new LPNs.

Ivers is trained as a registered nurse and has shared her knowledge with others for decades. She started as an instructor and later became director of the 17-month program.

Ivers says it's been an honor to help give men and women in the community a chance to achieve their dreams of becoming an LPN.

While her time at Bullard Havens Tech has come to an end, Ivers says she will continue to give back to others.