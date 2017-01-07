Bridgeport officials activate city's 'cold weather protocol'

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's "cold weather protocol" this morning in preparation for frigid temperatures this weekend.

This means the Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Terminal on Water Street will be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

All public library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After 9 p.m., those in need of shelter can go to Prospect House or call 211 to be put into the overflow shelter at United Congregational Church.