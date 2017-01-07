Bridgeport officials activate city's 'cold weather protocol'

Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's "cold weather protocol" this morning in preparation for frigid temperatures this weekend.

Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's

Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's "cold weather protocol" this morning in preparation for frigid temperatures this weekend. (6:56 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport officials say they have activated the city's "cold weather protocol" this morning in preparation for frigid temperatures this weekend.

This means the Greater Bridgeport Transit Bus Terminal on Water Street will be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

All public library branches will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

After 9 p.m., those in need of shelter can go to Prospect House or call 211 to be put into the overflow shelter at United Congregational Church.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 6
The defense team for Michael Skakel, a cousin 2 Skakel defense files motion against reinstated murder conviction
A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency 3 Police: 5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Florida airport
Police are looking for Richard Lopez in connection 4 Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case
New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) takes 5 Garrison's OT goal lifts Lightning to 2-1 win over Islanders

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Towns and cities like Stamford are providing shelters Warming centers available for upcoming cold nights

During this blast of cold weather, temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE