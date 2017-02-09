Bridgeport officials urge public to observe parking ban

On North Washington Avenue in Bridgeport, police have been ticketing and towing as part of a citywide effort to keep the snow emergency routes clear

(Credit: News 12)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - On North Washington Avenue in Bridgeport, police have been ticketing and towing as part of a citywide effort to keep the snow emergency routes clear for the remainder of the city's snow emergency. 

Police are reminding the public that you must park on the odd side of the street today so the city can make sure police, firefighters and EMTs can get where they need to go safely and quickly. 

People who have gotten tickets say it's a very frustrating experience, but police remind the city they're merely trying to keep traffic corridors passable so first responders can make it to their destinations.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Live and Drive: Darien 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT
Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station 2 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Storm Coverage: Westport 4 Storm Coverage: Westport
Metro North says it's ready for the storm 5 Metro-North prepared for snowfall

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE