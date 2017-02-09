Bridgeport officials urge public to observe parking ban

BRIDGEPORT - On North Washington Avenue in Bridgeport, police have been ticketing and towing as part of a citywide effort to keep the snow emergency routes clear for the remainder of the city's snow emergency.

Police are reminding the public that you must park on the odd side of the street today so the city can make sure police, firefighters and EMTs can get where they need to go safely and quickly.

People who have gotten tickets say it's a very frustrating experience, but police remind the city they're merely trying to keep traffic corridors passable so first responders can make it to their destinations.