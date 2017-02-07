Bridgeport PD: Robbery suspect shot self in leg

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man robbed a grocery store, attacked a pursuing police officer and managed to shoot himself in the leg Monday night, police say.

Police say 31-year-old Steven Nieves allegedly forced a clerk at Mike's Supermarket on Capitol Avenue to give him cash from the register around 9 p.m.

They say an officer caught up with him after he ran from the store, and the two got in a fight.

Officials say Nieves reached for a gun in his back pocket after assaulting the officer and then shot himself. He and the officer were both treated for minor injuries.

He was rolled into the courtroom in a wheelchair for his arraignment Tuesday.

Police say Nieves has 10 arrests in about 10 years for larceny and drug possession, among others charges.

