Bridgeport police: 2 street racers arrested

Two street racers and another person led Bridgeport police on a high-speed chase through public roads before being arrested early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Police say when they tried to stop them, they fled in their cars and led the police on a chase that ended in Trumbull Gardens.

Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Two street racers and another person led Bridgeport police on a high-speed chase through public roads before being arrested early Thursday morning, authorities say.

Jevoun Rodney, 18, and Harvey Nelson, 23, allegedly tore through the Park City in an Audi sedan and Toyota SUV before police nabbed them around 4 a.m. in Trumbull Gardens. Police say they arrested a third suspect who they are not identifying because he is underage.

City Councilwoman Mary McBride Lee says she will be calling on police to more strictly enforce an existing ordinance banning street racing.

Bridgeport police Chief AJ Perez says his department has a zero-tolerance policy on street racing due to the dangers associated with it.

