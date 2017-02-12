Bridgeport police, CSI unit investigating 'untimely death'

BRIDGEPORT - Police are investigating what they say is an untimely death in Bridgeport.

Police say victim's body has some unexplained injuries that could lead to a homicide investigation, but say it is premature to characterize the man's death that way at this time.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was on the street Sunday, which blocked off the entire road from both sides as police searched for more details.

