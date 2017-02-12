Bridgeport police, CSI unit investigating 'untimely death'

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Police are investigating what they say is an untimely death in Bridgeport.

Police were out talking to residents and family members of an unnamed adult male who died on Dover Street in Bridgeport.

Police say victim's body has some unexplained injuries that could lead to a homicide investigation, but say it is premature to characterize the man's death that way at this time.

The Crime Scene Investigation unit was on the street Sunday, which blocked off the entire road from both sides as police searched for more details.