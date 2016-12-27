Bridgeport police identify men killed in car crash

Bridgeport police have identified the two men killed in a fiery car crash. Police say the driver was Will Alexander-Armijo, 24, and his passenger was

Police say the driver was Will Alexander-Armijo, 24, and his passenger was Ismael Hernandez, 26.

Police say the driver was Will Alexander-Armijo, 24, and his passenger was Ismael Hernandez, 26. (12/27/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police have identified the two men killed in a fiery car crash.

Police say the driver was Will Alexander-Armijo, 24, and his passenger was Ismael Hernandez, 26.

Officials say their vehicle crashed into a wall at the dead-end section of Laurel Avenue and burst into flames Saturday night.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 1 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court
There was a bullet hole visible in the 2 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting
Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Officials say the car struck a cement wall Officials: 2 dead in Bridgeport single-car crash

Officials say two people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday night in Bridgeport. They

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE