News Bridgeport police identify men killed in car crash

December 27, 2016 7:30 AM

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police have identified the two men killed in a fiery car crash.

Police say the driver was Will Alexander-Armijo, 24, and his passenger was Ismael Hernandez, 26.

Officials say their vehicle crashed into a wall at the dead-end section of Laurel Avenue and burst into flames Saturday night.