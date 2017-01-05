Bridgeport police issue arrest warrant in murder case

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting last month.

Police say surveillance video, physical evidence and conflicting stories led them to identifying Richard Lopez as a murder suspect.

Lopez is accused of shooting 32-year-old Noel Esbri during a drug deal in an apartment on Palisades Avenue on Dec. 15.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says that regardless of the circumstances, he sympathizes with Esbri's family.

"Nobody deserves to lose their life," the chief says. "Especially during the holidays...my heart goes to this family."

As News 12 has reported, Esbri was remembered as a gifted musician and rapper who had dreams of making it big in the music business. He was also a star athlete, having played baseball and football at Harding and Bassick high schools.

He would have turned 33 years old on Christmas Day.