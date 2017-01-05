Bridgeport police issue warrant for arrest in murder case

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police have issued an arrest warrant today for Richard Lopez, 24.

Police say Lopez is the suspect in the murder of Noel Esbri.

As News 12 has reported, Esbri was shot to death on Palisade Avenue Dec. 15.

Anyone with information on Richard Lopez is asked to call Bridgeport police.