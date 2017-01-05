News Bridgeport police issue warrant for arrest in murder case Bridgeport police have issued an arrest warrant today for Richard Lopez, 24. Police say Lopez is the suspect in the murder of Noel Esbri. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say Richard Lopez, 24, is the suspect in the murder of Noel Esbri. (2:10 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 5, 2017 2:11 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police have issued an arrest warrant today for Richard Lopez, 24. Police say Lopez is the suspect in the murder of Noel Esbri. As News 12 has reported, Esbri was shot to death on Palisade Avenue Dec. 15. Anyone with information on Richard Lopez is asked to call Bridgeport police. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:46 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman 2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide 2:15 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues 0:57 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash 2:16 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 4 advertisement | advertise on News 12