Police: Bridgeport man punched ex's dog

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend's dog Sunday, police say, leading to his arrest.

Junaro Cruz is facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty and violating a protection order.

Investigators say the ex-girlfriend's neighbors called to report the man beating the dog in the middle of Priscilla Street.

Police say the woman had a restraining order against the suspect, which barred him from being near her home.