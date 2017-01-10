Police: Bridgeport man punched ex's dog

A Bridgeport man allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend's dog Sunday, police say, leading to his arrest.

Officers say they arrested a Bridgeport man after neighbors called saying he was beating up a dog in the middle of the street.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport man allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend's dog Sunday, police say, leading to his arrest.

Junaro Cruz is facing multiple charges, including animal cruelty and violating a protection order.

Investigators say the ex-girlfriend's neighbors called to report the man beating the dog in the middle of Priscilla Street.

Police say the woman had a restraining order against the suspect, which barred him from being near her home.

