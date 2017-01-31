Bridgeport police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder

Bridgeport police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve.

Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects.

Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects. (2:41 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve.

Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects.

They were both arrested in connection with the murder of Miguel Rivera.

The murder happened on the north side of Bridgeport, the day before Christmas. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

Christmas Eve Killing

GoFundMe

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Stamford police say a father and son were 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford
The Connecticut Post reports Takeia Davis, 38, offered 3 Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child
Live and Drive 4 Live and Drive
Gov. Malloy 5 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

A Bridgeport family is mourning a 27-year-old father Family seeking justice after father is shot and killed

A Bridgeport family is mourning a 27-year-old father killed on Christmas Eve.

A deadly shooting in Bridgeport's North End left Man shot, killed in Bridgeport's North End

A deadly shooting in Bridgeport's North End left a family grieving this holiday season.

The family of Miguel Rivera, 27, says he Bridgeport family mourns after deadly shooting

A Bridgeport family is in mourning following a deadly shooting that marks the city's 10th

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE