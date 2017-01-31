Bridgeport police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve.

Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects.

They were both arrested in connection with the murder of Miguel Rivera.

The murder happened on the north side of Bridgeport, the day before Christmas.