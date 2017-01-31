News Bridgeport police make arrest in Christmas Eve murder Bridgeport police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects. (2:41 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 31, 2017 2:34 PM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they have arrested two men in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve. Police tell News 12 they worked on the case for weeks, and they finally tracked down two suspects. They were both arrested in connection with the murder of Miguel Rivera. The murder happened on the north side of Bridgeport, the day before Christmas. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Christmas Eve Killing GoFundMe advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 4:33 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:55 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford 0:33 3 Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child 1:34 4 Live and Drive 0:27 5 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions advertisement | advertise on News 12