News Bridgeport police: Man shot several times in broad daylight

The incident happened on Iranistan Avenue Monday afternoon.

February 8, 2017 8:10 AM

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they are on the hunt this morning, for a suspect who shot a man in the back several times in broad daylight.

The incident happened on Iranistan Avenue Monday afternoon.

A neighbor says she heard at least five gun shots around 4 p.m.

Someone told police the shooter jumped a fence before fleeing.

Police say the victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.