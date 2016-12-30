Bridgeport police prepare for New Year's Eve

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police said today they are stepping up security in advance of New Year's Eve celebrations planned in different parts of the city.

Authorities say every New Year's Eve there are shots fired in public housing projects. These locations are expected to see increased enforcement as a result.

Police Chief AJ Perez says many people ring in the New Year by firing gunshots into the air, and even those shots can kill.

Police also say public drunkenness will not be tolerated, and they want to let the public know that there will be DUI checkpoints across the city.

The period of special precautions will be enforced until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.