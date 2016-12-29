Bridgeport police searching for two armed robbers

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are asking for the public's help Thursday to track down two armed robbers.

They say two gunmen committed the first of three armed robberies at an apartment building on Main and Salem streets around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police say the suspects then carried out the other two robberies nearby a short time later, robbing a total of five people.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says nobody was injured. He says he is alarmed by these crimes because they are reminiscent of the killing of Bridgeport store owner Jose Salgado last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.