Bridgeport police warn of break-ins after recent arrests

Bridgeport police are warning residents in the city's North End to be on their guard against residential break-ins following the arrests of two suspected burglars

Investigators say Christina Gifford and Jason Batts were arrested after a brief foot chase.

Investigators say Christina Gifford and Jason Batts were arrested after a brief foot chase.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police are warning residents in the city's North End to be on their guard against residential break-ins following the arrests of two suspected burglars there Thursday morning.

Investigators say Christina Gifford, 52, and Jason Batts, 43, were arrested on the 400 block of Queen Street after a brief foot chase.

Police say the duo has previously been arrested for breaking into homes in the North End.

City Councilwoman Michelle Lyons is now planning public safety meetings for the area.

Police urge residents to ask neighbors to keep on eye on their homes while they are away.

