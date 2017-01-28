Bridgeport residents object to WPCA foreclosures

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Members of the Bridgeport City Council say they're working with state lawmakers on new measures that could change the way the Water Pollution Control Authority collects debts.

Residents of Bridgeport tell News 12 that the WPCA has a history of foreclosing on homes to collect unpaid utility bills.

Queenie Vinson, now deceased, was the owner of a Bridgeport home purchased in 1943. Her family says that after living there for more than 70 years, she was forced out by the WPCA due to unpaid utility bills.

Vinson's nephew Claude Young says he's angry that the WPCA has foreclosed on more than 1,200 homes in Bridgeport over the past 10 years for unpaid utility bills.

"It breaks my heart to have people much older than me that have lived in homes as well forever, and now they're losing their homes for a thousand dollars on a water bill," says Jeanette Herron of the Bridgeport City Council.

The WPCA says the decision to foreclose on homes with unpaid utility bills is both legal and necessary and has allowed the company to collect millions of dollars in unpaid bills.

Young says that "when it comes down to it, you can be doing something legally but ethically and morally corrupt."

There was also forum Saturday held by the Bridgeport City Council's Black and Hispanic Caucus, to discuss ways to stop the foreclosures, which they say have unfairly targeted minority homeowners.