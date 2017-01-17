Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin

In Stamford, police say two Bridgeport residents are facing charges for selling heroin at a downtown hotel.

Police arrested two 20-year-olds Thursday near the Sheraton Hotel on East Main Street.

Police arrested two 20-year-olds Thursday near the Sheraton Hotel on East Main Street.

BRIDGEPORT - In Stamford, police say two Bridgeport residents are facing charges for selling heroin at a downtown hotel. 

Police arrested two 20-year-olds Thursday near the Sheraton Hotel on East Main Street.

Detectives arrested the two after receiving a tip of drug dealing in the area. 

Police say they recovered 26 bags of heroin stamped with words "Triple A," as well as small amounts of marijuana, crack and Ecstasy. 

