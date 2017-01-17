News Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin In Stamford, police say two Bridgeport residents are facing charges for selling heroin at a downtown hotel. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police arrested two 20-year-olds Thursday near the Sheraton Hotel on East Main Street. (8:03 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 17, 2017 8:02 AM BRIDGEPORT - In Stamford, police say two Bridgeport residents are facing charges for selling heroin at a downtown hotel. Police arrested two 20-year-olds Thursday near the Sheraton Hotel on East Main Street. Detectives arrested the two after receiving a tip of drug dealing in the area. Police say they recovered 26 bags of heroin stamped with words "Triple A," as well as small amounts of marijuana, crack and Ecstasy. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:53 1 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases 3:17 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 16 1:08 3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 0:28 4 Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin 0:44 5 Suspect in custody after teen mistakenly shot on New Year's Eve advertisement | advertise on News 12