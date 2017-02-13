Bridgeport residents want different snow removal process

Many Bridgeport residents want Park City officials to use a different process for removing snow from city streets.

The bucket loaders would help pick up the snow and haul it somewhere else to be disposed of. 

The neighbors say when plows push snow out of the street, it often covers areas that residents are responsible for keeping clear.

City officials say plow operators work hard to remove snow safely and responsibly. They tell News 12 it would not be practical to transport all of the snow on city streets to other areas to be disposed of. 

