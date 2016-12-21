Bridgeport school on normal schedule after fire

Hall School in Bridgeport had a normal school day following a fire Wednesday night. The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say it

Officials say the fire started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

Officials say the fire started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage. (12/21/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - The principal of Hall School in Bridgeport says it will be a normal school day today following a fire last night.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say it started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

Bridgeport fire officials say they're investigating the cause of the blaze.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21
Shelton police arrested two men Wednesday in connection 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE