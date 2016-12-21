Bridgeport school on normal schedule after fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The principal of Hall School in Bridgeport says it will be a normal school day today following a fire last night.

The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say it started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage.

Bridgeport fire officials say they're investigating the cause of the blaze.