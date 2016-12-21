News Bridgeport school on normal schedule after fire Hall School in Bridgeport had a normal school day following a fire Wednesday night. The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say it You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Officials say the fire started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage. (12/21/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 21, 2016 8:35 AM BRIDGEPORT - The principal of Hall School in Bridgeport says it will be a normal school day today following a fire last night. The fire broke out just after 8:30 p.m. Officials say it started outside of the school library and was extinguished before it could cause significant damage. Bridgeport fire officials say they're investigating the cause of the blaze. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:56 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo 2:16 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment 1:08 3 3 displaced in Stamford fire 3:32 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 21 1:02 5 Shelton police arrest 2 in serial burglaries advertisement | advertise on News 12