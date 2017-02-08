Bridgeport set to knock down city-owned building

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The City of Bridgeport is set to knock down a city-owned building today that recently collapsed.

The collapse happened on Hanover and Norton streets at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.

They say the building, built in 1887, was rapidly decaying because it was so old.

The building used to house an old fire department, but hasn't been used as one since the early 1970s.

Currently, the Parks Department was using it to store equipment.

Officials say they need to demolish the building as soon as possible because of the incoming winter storm.