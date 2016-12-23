Bridgeport: Suspect in custody on carjacking charges

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say they have one suspect in custody this morning on carjacking charges.

Officers say they were tipped off by University of Bridgeport police that the suspect and the stolen black Mercedes-Benz sedan were at the intersection of Walnut and Gregory streets. 

They say when they arrived, the suspect took off and there was a brief foot pursuit before they were able to take him into custody.

