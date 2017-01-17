News Bridgeport teen in serious condition after shooting Bridgeport police say a 16-year-old boy is in serious condition this morning after being shot in the back several times. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The incident happened on Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. (7:42 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 17, 2017 7:55 AM BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a 16-year-old boy is in serious condition this morning after being shot in the back several times. The incident happened on Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:53 1 12 on Health: Spike in flu cases 3:17 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 16 1:08 3 Scholar Athlete: Gino Esposito 0:28 4 Bridgeport residents facing charges for selling heroin 0:44 5 Suspect in custody after teen mistakenly shot on New Year's Eve advertisement | advertise on News 12