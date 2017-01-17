Bridgeport teen in serious condition after shooting

Bridgeport police say a 16-year-old boy is in serious condition this morning after being shot in the back several times.

The incident happened on Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened on Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a 16-year-old boy is in serious condition this morning after being shot in the back several times.

The incident happened on Denver Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

