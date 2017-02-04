Bridgeport veterinarian fights back after vaccine probation

Dr. John Robb says he was placed on probation for giving smaller dogs half doses of the rabies vaccine in an effort to not hurt or kill them in the process.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport veterinary doctor spoke to News 12 Connecticut Saturday about being placed on probation by the state Veterinary Board over the dosage amount for vaccine injections.

"You're telling me that if there's a law that would force me to kill my patient I would have to do it? You know what the state board of Connecticut said? Yes. I said, 'You are crazy,'" Dr. Robb told News 12. "The way you get rid of a law like that is you break it."

Dr. Robb is still able to practice, but says he is no longer allowed to administer the vaccines.

Monica Capozziello, of the animal rights advocacy group Brazilian Pet Lovers, says she supports Dr. Robb because she had a small dog die after it was given too high a dose of the rabies vaccine.

"I really do believe that small animals should have a small dosage," she says.

State representatives Pam Staneski and Fred Camillo say they are sponsoring a bill that would change the law and make sure vets like Dr. Robb never again get in trouble for practicing "common sense medicine."

The bill also recommends a simple blood test that can demonstrate the effectiveness of the rabies vaccine. Lawmakers say they will schedule a public hearing on the issue sometime within the next two weeks.

 

