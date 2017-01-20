Bridgeport volunteers deliver donated supplies to schools

Some Bridgeport volunteers delivered thousands of dollars' worth of donated supplies to city schools today, which officials say are badly in need of basic things

Education advocate Wanda Simmons has teamed up with organizations like Target and the East End Community Council.

Education advocate Wanda Simmons has teamed up with organizations like Target and the East End Community Council.

BRIDGEPORT - Some Bridgeport volunteers delivered thousands of dollars' worth of donated supplies to city schools today, which officials say are badly in need of basic things like copy paper and pens.  

Education advocate Wanda Simmons teamed up with organizations like Target and the East End Community Council for the drive.

Their goal is to bring the supplies to the Tisdale School, where the Bridgeport Board of Education says the funding shortfall affecting all schools is definitely being felt. 

Simmons says she discovered while attending public meetings that many schools were struggling to supply kids with the most basic resources.

After this realization, she says she decided to raise thousands of dollars in cash and materials and then to deliver the donated items. 

