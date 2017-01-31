Bridgeport woman accused of trying to kidnap child

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport woman is facing charges after police reportedly say she tried to kidnap a 6-year-old autistic child.

The Connecticut Post reports Takeia Davis, 38, offered to buy snacks for the 6-year-old stepson of an employee at Park Avenue Market Monday.

Davis then reportedly left the store with the child.

The Post says Davis only got down the street before the child's stepdad ran out and caught up with them.

Police say Davis claimed she was just taking him for a walk.