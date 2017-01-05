Bridgeport YMCA adult program ends due to cuts

BRIDGEPORT - The head of the Bridgeport YMCA said today the facility's adult program will be closing immediately due to state budget cuts. 

A letter was handed out to adult members as they arrived to the facility. 

The letter explained that state budget cuts have made it impossible for the non-profit organization to continue serving adults. 

The children's program at the club will continue. 

Members will have the unused portion of their fees reimbursed. 

The closure takes effect this Saturday, Jan. 7.

