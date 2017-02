You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BROOKFIELD - State police are investigating today after a Brookfield woman died after she collided with another skier on Mohawk Mountain.

Police say it happened in Cornwall on Saturday night.

When troopers arrived, they say one of the skiers, Lisa Keely, 46, had been taken by helicopter to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.