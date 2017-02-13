Businesses consider closing doors to protest immigration orders

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Some Bridgeport business owners say they are considering closing their doors Thursday to protest against the president's stance on immigration.

The merchants met at Pioneira Restaurant on Hurd Avenue Monday night to discuss the subject.

Even though a panel of federal judges refused last week to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel order, owners say they are not completely comforted.

They mentioned they are still worried about the immigrants in the city, particularly those who are in the country illegally.

One of their main concerns is the threat of mass deportations. They say they don't know what may come next and don't know how to best tackle the issue.