Businesses consider closing doors to protest immigration orders

Some Bridgeport business owners say they are considering closing their doors Thursday to protest against the president's stance on immigration. The merchants met at Pioneira

Some Bridgeport business owners say they are considering closing their doors Thursday to protest against the president's stance on immigration.

Some Bridgeport business owners say they are considering closing their doors Thursday to protest against the president's stance on immigration. (7:40 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Some Bridgeport business owners say they are considering closing their doors Thursday to protest against the president's stance on immigration.

The merchants met at Pioneira Restaurant on Hurd Avenue Monday night to discuss the subject.

Even though a panel of federal judges refused last week to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel order, owners say they are not completely comforted.

They mentioned they are still worried about the immigrants in the city, particularly those who are in the country illegally.

One of their main concerns is the threat of mass deportations. They say they don't know what may come next and don't know how to best tackle the issue.   

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A funeral for Lucas Salem was held Friday 1 Funeral held for man killed in Stamford crash
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 2 Connecticut Weather Forecast
Residents in Norwalk are being advised to clear 3 Property owners face fines if sidewalks aren't cleared
A high-tech advance in fertility treatment has lead 4 12 on Health: Fertility treatment
Powerful wind gusts as fast as 50 mph 5 High wind speed causing problems in western Connecticut

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE