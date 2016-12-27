Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting

There was a bullet hole visible in the window of Sunshine Deli. (12/27/16)
BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a drive-by shooting left an innocent female bystander wounded at a Stratford Avenue deli Tuesday evening.
Investigators are looking into whether another victim, a man, was the intended target.
It happened near the intersection of Stratford and Union avenues.
A witness tells News 12 Connecticut he heard five shots around 6 p.m. There was also a bullet hole visible in the window of Sunshine Deli.
Both victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are expected to survive.