Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting

Bridgeport police say a drive-by shooting left an innocent female bystander wounded at a Stratford Avenue deli Tuesday evening.

There was a bullet hole visible in the window of Sunshine Deli.

There was a bullet hole visible in the window of Sunshine Deli. (12/27/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BRIDGEPORT - Bridgeport police say a drive-by shooting left an innocent female bystander wounded at a Stratford Avenue deli Tuesday evening.

Investigators are looking into whether another victim, a man, was the intended target.

It happened near the intersection of Stratford and Union avenues.

A witness tells News 12 Connecticut he heard five shots around 6 p.m. There was also a bullet hole visible in the window of Sunshine Deli.

Both victims were taken to Bridgeport Hospital and are expected to survive.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

There was a bullet hole visible in the 1 Bystander wounded in Bridgeport deli shooting
VIDEO: Murder suspect in court 2 VIDEO: Murder suspect in court
Police say 30-year-old Nicholas Szustecki was responsible for 3 Police arrest suspect in string of Shelton burglaries
Click PLAY for the latest weather forecast. 4 Connecticut Weather Forecast
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 27

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE