News

Car bursts into flames on I-95

State troopers had to close down a lane on I-95 in Greenwich, after a car burst into flames. It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3.

January 16, 2017 8:20 AM

GREENWICH - State troopers had to close down a lane on I-95 in Greenwich, after a car burst into flames. It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3.

State police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.