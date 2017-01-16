Car bursts into flames on I-95

State troopers had to close down a lane on I-95 in Greenwich, after a car burst into flames. It happened around 7 a.m. on the

It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3. (1/16/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - State troopers had to close down a lane on I-95 in Greenwich, after a car burst into flames.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3.

State police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot 1 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting
Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher 2 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault
Court records say police traced more than 1,300 3 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 4 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 5 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE