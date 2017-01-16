Car bursts into flames on I-95

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - State troopers had to close down a lane on I-95 in Greenwich, after a car burst into flames.

It happened around 7 a.m. on the northbound side between exits 2 and 3.

State police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash.